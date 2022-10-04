SEBI penalises 10 firms for diverting IPO proceeds in Birla Pacific case

The scrip of BPML was listed on BSE on July 7, 2011, after the IPO was open for subscription from June 20-23, 2011. The price of the scrip had seen sharp volatility on a listing day, closing at ₹25.35, 154% more than the issue price of ₹10 per share, Sebi said in an order on September 28 as quoted by PTI.