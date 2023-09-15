Come October 1, Birth Certificate will be considered as single document for availing several crucial services including admission to an educational institution, issuance of a driving licence, preparation of voter list, Aadhaar number, registration of marriage, appointment to a government job etc.

Announcing the implementation of Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023, Union Ministry of Home Affairs said “it will help create database of registered births and deaths which eventually would ensure efficient and transparent delivery of public services and social benefits and digital registration."

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023 (20 of 2023), the Central Government hereby appoints the 1st day of October 2023, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force," the notification said

Both the Houses of Parliament passed the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Monsoon Session concluded last month. The Rajya Sabha passed the the bill by voice vote on August 7 while the Lok Sabha has passed it on August 1.

Here are some key points: