Birth certificate to be single document for Aadhaar, driving license, jobs from next month. Key points here2 min read 15 Sep 2023, 07:56 AM IST
Birth Certificate now considered a single document for various crucial services including education, driving license, Aadhaar, and more.
Come October 1, Birth Certificate will be considered as single document for availing several crucial services including admission to an educational institution, issuance of a driving licence, preparation of voter list, Aadhaar number, registration of marriage, appointment to a government job etc.