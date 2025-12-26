Birthday party ends in nightmare – How police caught company's CEO, woman executive in ‘gangrape’ case in Udaipur

Three people, including the CEO of a private IT company, have been arrested for the alleged gangrape of a female manager of the firm, following a birthday party in Rajasthan's Udaipur, police said on Friday.

According to a report by India Today, police said video from car's dashcam, which allegedly captured both audio and video of the incident, emerged as a crucial piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation

All the three accused – CEO, Jitesh Sisodia, executive head Shilpa Sirohi and her husband Gaurav were arrested on Thursday and produced before a court, which remanded them to four-day police custody, reported PTI.

What happened? According to police, the CEO had organised a party on his birthday last Saturday – to which the complainant was also invited.

In her complaint, the woman said she was left alone after other guests began to leave. The company’s executive head then offered to drop her home and took her in a car where Sisodia and Gaurav Sirohi were already seated.

During the drive, the trio allegedly stopped at a shop, bought something resembling cigarettes and offered it to her. She claimed she lost consciousness soon after consuming it and woke up the next morning to realise she had been sexually assaulted.

‘Undergarments missing, injuries to private parts’ According to a report by India Today, in her complaint, the woman further stated that that when she fully regained consciousness, her earrings, socks and undergarments were missing, and she noticed injuries to her private parts.

Acting on the manager’s complaint, police registered a case, detained the three accused, and arrested them following questioning, officials said.