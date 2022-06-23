BIS issues performance standards for electric vehicle batteries1 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 10:26 PM IST
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) issues performance standards for electric vehicle batteries
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) issues performance standards for electric vehicle batteries
Listen to this article
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has come out with performance standards for electric vehicle batteries in order to ensure the safety of consumers, a senior consumer affairs ministry official said on Thursday.