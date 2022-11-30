BIS partners 6 engineering institutes to include Indian standards in curriculum

New Delhi: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with top six engineering institutes of India to introduce Indian standards as an integral part of the curriculum.
New Delhi: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with top six engineering institutes of India to introduce Indian standards as an integral part of the curriculum.
“The establishment will promote excellence and leadership in teaching and research & development in the field of science and various disciplines in the respective institutes," said Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.
“The establishment will promote excellence and leadership in teaching and research & development in the field of science and various disciplines in the respective institutes," said Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.
The MoU was signed with Indian Institute of Technology BHU, Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur, Indian Institute of Technology Indore, Indian Institute of Technology Patna, Indian Institute of Technology Madras and National Institute of Technology Trichy to establish ‘BIS Standardization Chair Professor’ at these institutes.
The MoU was signed with Indian Institute of Technology BHU, Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur, Indian Institute of Technology Indore, Indian Institute of Technology Patna, Indian Institute of Technology Madras and National Institute of Technology Trichy to establish ‘BIS Standardization Chair Professor’ at these institutes.
“The MoU between the premium academic institutes & BIS would strengthen and enhance the standards formulation activity by facilitating Research & Development projects, encouraging involvement of young minds in the area of standardization process and jointly organizing seminars, conferences, workshops symposia or lectures, training and short-term education programs," said Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General, BIS.
“The MoU between the premium academic institutes & BIS would strengthen and enhance the standards formulation activity by facilitating Research & Development projects, encouraging involvement of young minds in the area of standardization process and jointly organizing seminars, conferences, workshops symposia or lectures, training and short-term education programs," said Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General, BIS.
Tiwari added that there is a need to engage with start-ups & incubation centres at academic institutions in formulation of new standards and compliance with the existing. “It is also anticipated that technology innovation and standards development will be interwoven seamlessly to foster development of technology-oriented products and services."
Tiwari added that there is a need to engage with start-ups & incubation centres at academic institutions in formulation of new standards and compliance with the existing. “It is also anticipated that technology innovation and standards development will be interwoven seamlessly to foster development of technology-oriented products and services."
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.