The positions include Stenographer, Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA), Senior Technician, Personal Assistant (PA), Assistant, and other posts.
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has announced vacancies for various positions in its organisation. The positions include Stenographer, Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA), Senior Technician, Personal Assistant (PA), Assistant, and other posts.
In a notification they have meted out all details required by the interested candidate to apply. Candidates who are interested are suggested to visit the official website of BIS- bis.gov.in.
According to the notification, the admit card will be issued 10 days before the examination. The online examination will tentatively be held in June 2022.
BIS Recruitment Drive 2022: Application fee
The application fee for the posts of Assistant Director (Hindi), Assistant Director (Administration & Finance), and Assistant Director (Marketing & Consumer Affairs) will be ₹800 , while the fee for the remaining positions will be ₹500.
BIS Recruitment drive 2022: Vacancy details
This recruitment drive will fill up 337 vacancies out of which 1 vacancy is for the post of Director (Legal), 3 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Director, 28 vacancies are for the post of Personal Assistant, 47 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Section Officer, 2 vacancies are for the post of Assistant (Computer Aided Design), 22 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer, 100 vacancies are for the post of Senior Secretariat Assistant, 1 vacancy is for the post Horticulture Supervisor, 47 vacancies are for the Technical Assistant (Laboratory), and 25 vacancies are for the Senior Technician post.
