Home / News / India /  BIS recruitment 2022: 337 vacancies announced. Here's all you need to know to apply

BIS recruitment 2022: 337 vacancies announced. Here's all you need to know to apply

1 min read . 16 Apr 2022 Livemint

The positions include Stenographer, Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA), Senior Technician, Personal Assistant (PA), Assistant, and other posts.

NEW DELHI : The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has announced vacancies for various positions in its organisation.  The positions include Stenographer, Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Senior Secretariat Assistant (SSA), Senior Technician, Personal Assistant (PA), Assistant, and other posts.

In a notification they have meted out all details required by the interested candidate to apply. Candidates who are interested are suggested to visit the official website of BIS- bis.gov.in.

Here are the details for the recruitment drive

BIS Recruitment Drive 2022: Important Dates

Recruitment drive start date: 19 April, 2022

Last date of submitting application : 9 May, 2022

Read the notification for BIS recruitment here

BIS recruitment drive 2022: Exam

According to the notification, the admit card will be issued 10 days before the examination. The online examination will tentatively be held in June 2022.

BIS Recruitment Drive 2022: Application fee

The application fee for the posts of Assistant Director (Hindi), Assistant Director (Administration & Finance), and Assistant Director (Marketing & Consumer Affairs) will be 800 , while the fee for the remaining positions will be 500.

BIS Recruitment drive 2022: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive will fill up 337 vacancies out of which 1 vacancy is for the post of Director (Legal), 3 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Director, 28 vacancies are for the post of Personal Assistant, 47 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Section Officer, 2 vacancies are for the post of Assistant (Computer Aided Design), 22 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer, 100 vacancies are for the post of Senior Secretariat Assistant, 1 vacancy is for the post Horticulture Supervisor, 47 vacancies are for the Technical Assistant (Laboratory), and 25 vacancies are for the Senior Technician post.

