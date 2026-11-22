The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has approved prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd after a sample of its packaged drinking water was declared unsafe.

The food safety regulator said the sample did not meet the prescribed limits for bromate. It was also found to contain polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) during further testing at a referral laboratory.

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The action has been taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. FSSAI announced the development on 22 November 2026, saying the laboratory findings established violations linked to unsafe food.

Why did FSSAI declare the water sample unsafe? According to FSSAI, the first test found that the sample did not comply with the prescribed bromate limits. Bromate is a chemical compound that is subject to safety limits in drinking water. The regulator declared the sample unsafe under the 2006 Act.

Bisleri then appealed against the initial findings. Following the appeal, the sample was sent to a referral food laboratory for another examination.

However, the second test also found the sample unsafe. The referral laboratory detected polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons, commonly known as PAHs. These are a group of chemical compounds that can enter the environment through sources such as burning fuel and other organic materials.

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The presence of these compounds in the tested sample added to the food safety concerns. FSSAI said the laboratory findings established violations relating to unsafe food under the law.

The regulator has not released the detailed laboratory report or explained the possible source of the detected compounds. It is therefore not clear how the sample became contaminated

What action has FSSAI taken against Bisleri? Following the test results, FSSAI said it had granted sanction to launch prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

This means the regulator has approved legal proceedings against the company over the food safety violations. It does not mean that the company has already been convicted by a court.

The development is a serious regulatory action against one of India's best-known packaged drinking water brands. However, the findings relate to the particular sample tested by the regulator. FSSAI has not said that every Bisleri bottle or product has been found unsafe.

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The regulator has also taken action against other food businesses. According to its announcement, prosecution has been sanctioned against companies including Vasant Masala Pvt Ltd, Tit-Bit Foods India Pvt Ltd, Mimansa Industries and Asha Confectionery.

FSSAI has also suspended the licences of Urmi Lifesciences LLP and Gaur Ayurvedic Store over non-compliance with rules. Asha Confectionery has been directed to recall its pre-packaged chocolate-filled cookies after those products were also found unsafe.

What does this mean for consumers? FSSAI has not identified the specific batch or bottle associated with the sample. It has also not announced a nationwide recall of Bisleri packaged drinking water. The company has not been declared guilty by a court at this stage.

Consumers should also note that packaged drinking water and natural mineral water are separate product categories under food safety rules. The sample in this case was specifically described as packaged drinking water, other than mineral water.

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For now, the key development is that FSSAI has approved prosecution after both the initial test and the referral laboratory examination found the sample unsafe. Further details about the case, including the company's response and any court proceedings, will be important in understanding what happens next.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.