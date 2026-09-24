Govt plans list of BIS-registered silver retailers ahead of festival season

New Delhi: In the run-up to the festival season, the consumer affairs department is planning to publish a list of BIS-registered silver retailers on its website and advertise it through state governments, two government officials directly involved in the process told Mint.
Against the backdrop of mandatory silver jewellery hallmarking, likely to start in October, the plan also involves making it mandatory for e-commerce platforms to clearly disclose whether silver products sold on their platforms are hallmarked by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), they said.