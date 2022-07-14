Bitbns users face INR transaction delays, see what crypto exchange says1 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 08:25 PM IST
Over the last few months, top crypto exchanges in India have lost nearly 75 percent of their crypto trading volumes.
With several crypto traders and users complained of delays in Indian ruppee withdrawals from crypto Bitbns, the cryptocurrency exchange on 14 July 14 said that the payment delays were due to issues from 'relevant authorities'.