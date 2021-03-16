Prices of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, slumped 10% on Tuesday on reports that the Indian government is planning to criminalize the possession, issuance, mining, trading and transfer of cryptocurrencies.

The slump from record highs over the weekend came even as there were market expectations that some of the money from the stimulus cheques in the US may be used for buying bitcoin.

The US government had last week passed $1.9 trillion covid-19 stimulus package, and Mizuho Securities’ latest survey found that nearly $40 billion in stimulus cheques may be spent on bitcoin.

However, the outlook turned bearish as reports emerged that India may bring in a blanket ban on cryptocurrencies.

A Reuters report on Monday said that India will propose a law banning cryptocurrencies, fining anyone trading in the country or even holding such digital assets, in a potential blow to millions of investors piling into the red-hot asset class.

The report after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the weekend hinted that there may not be a blanket ban on cryptocurrencies in India.

At 13am IST on Tuesday, bitcoin was trading at $53,700.31, down 10.31% after trading in a wide range of $53,567.31-59,411.94 over the past 24 hours. The digital asset had hit its all-time high of $61,711.87 on Sunday and is now trading 13% lower from record highs.

"Prices again marked an all-time high not only in terms of the price of bitcoin but also in the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. While there was no major news driving the rally, except MicroStrategy buying bitcoin, again the quantum involved was not big enough alone to drive up prices. Corrections like this have been happening every two weeks, and are likely again drawing a coffee cup pattern on the graphs showing greater signs of a bullish market," said Sathvik Vishwanath, co-founder and chief executive officer, Unocoin.

According to Investopedia, a coffee cup pattern on technical charts is considered a bullish signal and is used to spot opportunities to go long.

“However, Indian corporates are unlikely to get in now given it is the financial year-end, but we are seeing a bigger mass entry in terms of individuals," added Vishwanath.

Meanwhile, the second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, ethereum, was trading 5% lower at $1,752.24, and is now 14% lower compared with its lifetime high of $2,042.93.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via