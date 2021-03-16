Bitcoin cracks 10% as outlook sours on India ban reports

"Prices again marked an all-time high not only in terms of the price of bitcoin but also in the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. While there was no major news driving the rally, except MicroStrategy buying bitcoin, again the quantum involved was not big enough alone to drive up prices. Corrections like this have been happening every two weeks, and are likely again drawing a coffee cup pattern on the graphs showing greater signs of a bullish market," said Sathvik Vishwanath, co-founder and chief executive officer, Unocoin.