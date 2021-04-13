Bitcoin hits fresh lifetime above $62,900 amid bullish outlook

“The major jump in bitcoin price is a reaction to Coinbase listing on Nasdaq. This is the most-awaited event in the global crypto industry and will position digital assets at par with stocks, gold and other traditional asset classes. Minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur indicated that the interests of crypto investors will be protected, this may also have added to the positive inertia in bitcoin growth. If the current trend continues, bitcoin will cross $75,000 mark this month," said Shivam Thakral, chief executive officer, BuyUcoin.