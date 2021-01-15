OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bitcoins worth 9 crore seized from 25-year-old Bengaluru hacker
Bitcoins worth ₹9 crore seized from 25-year-old Bengaluru hacker. (AFP)
Bitcoins worth 9 crore seized from 25-year-old Bengaluru hacker. (AFP)

Bitcoins worth 9 crore seized from 25-year-old Bengaluru hacker

1 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2021, 11:27 AM IST ANI

The Karnataka Police has seized Bitcoins worth 9 crores from a 25-year-old hacker, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil informed on Friday.

The Karnataka Police has seized Bitcoins worth 9 crores from a 25-year-old hacker, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil informed on Friday.

The hacker, Srikrishna alias Shreeki, was arrested on November 18 for allegedly breaking into government websites, online gaming portals and websites.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
US President-elect Joe Biden.

Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion 'American Rescue Plan': Here are the key elements

4 min read . 11:33 AM IST
A man crosses a street amid heavy smog conditions in New Delhi on January 15, 2021. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)

Coronavirus: India records 15,590 fresh cases, active cases at 2.13 lakh

1 min read . 11:32 AM IST
Indian Americans to welcome Biden with traditional artform on inauguration day

Indian Americans to welcome Biden with traditional artform on inauguration day

1 min read . 11:33 AM IST
Bitcoins worth ₹9 crore seized from 25-year-old Bengaluru hacker.

Bitcoins worth 9 crore seized from 25-year-old Bengaluru hacker

1 min read . 11:27 AM IST

Also Read | Covid far from over in some states

"During the investigation, it has been found that hacker Srikrishna hacked three Bitcoin exchanges and 10 poker sites. Bitcoins worth 9 crores have been seized in this matter," Patil said.

The hacker's handiwork includes four hacked websites and three malware exploited.

Srikrishna is known to hack online poker games to win money and Bitcoins online. He reportedly also confessed to hacking the e-procurement website of the Karnataka government in 2019.

As per Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, the accused lived in the Netherlands from 2014 to 2017. (ANI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout