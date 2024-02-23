BITS Pilani approaches alumni network to seek jobs for freshers as hiring winter continues
As uncertain global conditions force major tech firms to cut down their hiring, especially for freshers, premier institutions like Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani (BITS Pilani) are approaching their alumni network for the placement of students of latest batch
The hiring slowdown in the information and technology and services sector is forcing India's premier institutes to approach their alumni networks to secure jobs for the recent batch of graduates. After that, the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani (BITS) is seeking support from its alumni network for the placement of its 2023 batch students.
So far there has been no official statement by the institute in the matter, and Mint couldn't independently verify the claim made in the letter.
The situation of the global economy has forced major tech firms to slowdown their hiring process and bring a lesser number of employees on board. Multiple Indian IT firms like TCS, Infosys, etc have significantly cut down their hiring, especially at entry-level positions. The hiring winter has been seen as the consequence of uncertain demand situations across global markets, like the US and Europe.
