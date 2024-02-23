As uncertain global conditions force major tech firms to cut down their hiring, especially for freshers, premier institutions like Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani (BITS Pilani) are approaching their alumni network for the placement of students of latest batch

The hiring slowdown in the information and technology and services sector is forcing India's premier institutes to approach their alumni networks to secure jobs for the recent batch of graduates. After that, the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani (BITS) is seeking support from its alumni network for the placement of its 2023 batch students. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The global economy has not experienced this kind of slump for decades. The technology sector is radically impacted, with around 4 lakhs employees being laid off globally since January 2022," said dean of Alumni Relations, Arya Kumar in a letter that has been circulated on social media.

Recently, IIM Lucknow, which comes among the top five business schools in India, reached out to its alumni to secure placements for the students of its recent batch of graduates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its letter, the BITS dean of Alumni Relations also mentioned that the college managed to maintain a healthy placement percentage of 89.2% for the academic year 2022-23. However, the hiring slowdown has worsened since then. “Although the placement teams are doing their best, they would be appreciative of the support from our esteemed alumni to help them tide through the current crisis," said Kumar in his letter, which was initially shared by edtech entrepreneur Ravi Handa on X.

So far there has been no official statement by the institute in the matter, and Mint couldn't independently verify the claim made in the letter.

The situation of the global economy has forced major tech firms to slowdown their hiring process and bring a lesser number of employees on board. Multiple Indian IT firms like TCS, Infosys, etc have significantly cut down their hiring, especially at entry-level positions. The hiring winter has been seen as the consequence of uncertain demand situations across global markets, like the US and Europe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!