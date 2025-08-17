BITS Pilani Goa student found dead in hostel, Police launch probe

A 20-year-old student, Kushagra Jain was found dead in his hostel room at the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani campus in Goa, according to a PTI report.

The incident was reported on Saturday morning, when the student was found unresponsive in his bed, the police said in a statement on Sunday.

Police investigation and initial findings According to police, Kushagra Jain, a third-year student of Economics and Computer Science, was discovered unresponsive on his bed in a sideward sleeping position at around 11 am on Saturday, a senior police official said.

The room was locked from inside and when there was no response from him on Saturday morning, the authorities were informed who broke open the door to find him dead, the news report said.

"We have sent the body for postmortem and the exact cause of death would be known after that," he said, adding a case of unnatural death has been registered at Verna police station.

Police have also recorded statements of other students, who told them that the deceased student played table tennis on the campus the previous night before returning to his room, PTI reported.

Statement of BITS Pilani BITS Pilani issued a media statement, expressing their deep sadness over the loss of one of their students.

"Kushagra Jain (native of UP), 3rd year student of Economics and Computer Science, was found in an unresponsive state on his bed when his room was opened at around 11am, and the medical team confirmed that he had passed away in his sleep," the statement said.

The university stated that it is fully cooperating with the police in their investigation. “The police were informed and have initiated the required procedures to ascertain the cause of death, and "we are fully cooperating.”

