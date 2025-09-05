BITS Pilani Goa student Rishi Nair found dead in hostel room, 5th such case since Dec 2024

In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old student was found dead in his hostel room at BITS Pilani campus in south Goa on Thursday, PTI quoted a police official as saying.

"Rishi Nair was found dead in his hostel room at around 10.45 am. The door of his room was forced open by authorities after he did not respond to calls on his mobile phone. He was lying motionless on his bed. The cause of death is being ascertained," PTI quoted the official as saying.

Since December 2024, it is the fifth such incident. Earlier, students named Om Priyan Singh (December 2024), Atharv Desai (March 2025), Krishna Kasera (May 2025) and Kushagra Jain (August 2025) were found dead in their respective hostel rooms.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters a committee has been formed under the collector to probe these incidents. “Such incidents are unfortunate and should not reoccur,” Sawant said.

“The state government will take further steps after receiving the report of the collector. The management of BITS Pilani, a private deemed university, is yet to issue a formal statement on the incident,” the CM added.