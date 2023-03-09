BITS Pilani launches new-age law school

BITS Pilani launches new-age law school1 min read . 09 Mar 2023
The institute will offer a curriculum that emphasizes empathy and creativity, legal writing and research, with strong digital underpinnings
Mumbai: BITS Pilani, one of India’s first universities to be accorded the status of Institution of Eminence, ventured into legal education with the establishment of BITS Law School in Greater Mumbai.
The institute will offer a curriculum that emphasizes empathy and creativity, legal writing and research, with strong digital underpinnings.
The institute, which will give generous scholarships to meritorious students, will offer two five-year integrated degree programmes, BA LLB (Hons) and BBA LLB (Hons). The first academic year will start on 1 August.
Kumar Mangalam Birla, chancellor of BITS Pilani, said, “With a bold new vision and mission, BITS Law School seeks to reimagine legal education to address contemporary and emerging problems of local and global significance."
Some of the members of the institute’s advisory council include the former Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit, retired Supreme Court judge B.N. Srikrishna, Pallavi Shroff, managing partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co., and Haigreve Khaitan, managing partner, Khaitan & Co. Professor Ashish Bharadwaj will join as the founding Dean of BITS Law School.
Bharadwaj said, “BITS Law School will embrace learners and faculty who have a penchant for learning the law, who want to push the boundaries of academic research, and who share our belief in bending the arc of the moral universe towards timely justice."