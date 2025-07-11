BITS‑Pilani joins forces with Centre to launch professional cybersecurity programmes: Here’s all you need to know

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch Professional Development Programmes in Cybersecurity for working professionals.

This significant step aims to strengthen India's cyber defence capabilities and build a skilled cybersecurity workforce.

CERT-In, which functions under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), is responsible for safeguarding India's digital infrastructure.

Who can benefit from the programme? The programme will be available to professionals in Government, Public-Sector companies, and Industry, including those without prior coding experience.

The programme will help participants gain expertise in the following areas, a step towards bridging the digital gap among professionals in India:

Cyber Threats and Vulnerabilities

Network Security (Firewalls, IDS/IPS, VPNs)

Secure Communication and Cryptography

Cybersecurity Policies, Legal Frameworks, and Incident Management

Advanced Topics including Cloud, Mobile, and Advanced Persistent Threats Details about the programme BITS Pilani will deliver the training through its Centre for Research Excellence in National Security (CRENS) at the Hyderabad Campus.

The programme will commence on 19 July 2025 and is open to professionals across domains.

Once the participant successfully completes the programme, they will receive a Professional Development Certificate in Cybersecurity, underscoring both academic rigour and national institutional recognition.

Objective of the collaboration The collaborative project aims to address the rapidly growing demand for structured, high-impact capacity building in cybersecurity, an area of increasing importance amid evolving digital threats and cybersecurity challenges.

The Director General of CERT-In, Dr. Sanjay Bahl, said that “India’s cyber resilience finds its true strength not only in using and developing indigenous cutting-edge technology but also in developing a vibrant, highly skilled talent pool.”

This programme also marks a first-of-its-kind formal engagement in which CERT-In has collaborated with a premier institution to directly support cybersecurity workforce development in the country.

