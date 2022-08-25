Bitter takeover battle between Adani and news network NDTV | Explained3 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 04:02 PM IST
How the firm controlled by the Adani family went about planning the takeover and how NDTV is trying to resist it
When India's richest man Gautam Adani this week unveiled plans for his firm to control a majority stake in New Delhi Television (NDTV), it was the stealth approach in executing the transaction that drew most attention in the news industry.