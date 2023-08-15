The police on Tuesday arrested Bajrang Dal member Bittu Bajrangi from his Faridabad residence. Bittu Bajrangi was arrested in connection with the violence in Haryana's Nuh district which started on 31 July. The Nuh violence which even spread to nearby Gurugram left 6 people dead including two Haryana Home Guards.

The arrest of Bittu Bajrangi comes after an investigation by the police into the cases of Nuh violence. As per the reports, Bittu Bajrangi is accused of posting multiple provocative posts on social media before the ‘Brij Mandal Yatra’ kickstarted. The police had registered cases against him in Nuh police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “Bittu Bajrangi has been arrested by Nuh Police after questioning. A case was registered against Bittu Bajrangi and 15-20 others in Thana Sadar Nuh under the Illegal Arms Act and sections 148/149/332/353/186/395/397/506 of IPC. Bittu Bajrangi and 15-20 other people raised slogans in front of a female police officer in Nuh with weapons like swords," a spokesperson of Faridabad Police said.

‘Brij Mandal Yatra’ to resume from 28 Aug

Moreover, the matter still remains sensitive as recently many ‘Hindu outfits’ organized a ‘Mahapanchayat’ in Haryana's Palwal and demanded relaxation in arms rules for Hindus. In the ‘Mahapanchayat’ it was also announced that the ‘Brij Mandal Yatra’ will resume from 28 August from Nuh district.

Haryana Gau Rakshak Dal's Acharya Azad Shastri asked the youth in the ‘Mahapanchyat’ "not to be afraid of FIRs". "We should immediately ensure getting a license of 100 rifles in Mewat," the leader of Gau Rakshak Dal said.

The 'Mahapanchayat' was originally scheduled to take place in Kira village of Nuh district. However, due to a lack of authorization from the administration, the event was eventually held in the neighboring district of Palwal. In addition, certain leaders advocated for the merger of the Palwal and Nuh districts within Haryana. They also urged for a comprehensive assessment and reparations for the losses suffered by Hindu-owned shops and residences during the period of unrest.

The Hindu outfit leaders called for the identification and removal of Rohingyas from the Nuh district and called for the deployment of a Rapid Action Force and four central force battalions in the district.