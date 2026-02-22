Bittu Bajrangi's baraat returns without bride – fake marriage costs cow vigilante ₹30,000

Haryana cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi and his baraat, wedding procession, had to return empty-handed from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh after he was allegedly duped of ₹30,000 on the pretext of marriage.

Bajrangi is an accused in the 2023 Nuh communal riots.

According to a PTI report, citing police, an FIR has been registered against the accused – Bunty, a relative of his neighbour, and his associates based on a complaint by Bajrangi.

Bajrangi said that he had told the accused that he wanted to get married and that he should let him know if he knew of a suitable match.

Bunty then introduced Bajrangi to a woman named Rani.

After this, Bunty and Rani invited Bajrangi thrice to Aligarh to meet prospective matches, but he did not like any of them. Bunty then sent Bajrangi a photo of a young woman that he liked.

On 5 September 2025, Bunty and Rani visited Bajrangi's house with the woman and her family, and the wedding was fixed for February 7, the complainant alleged.

As promised, Bajrangi transferred ₹30,000 to the accused on February 6 to buy clothes for the bride-to-be.

However, the complaint said, when Bajrangi reached Aligarh with his wedding procession, Bunty and Rani were nowhere to be found and had switched off their mobile phones.

"When I called the bride, she stated that she knew nothing about the wedding, and I had to return empty-handed," Bajrangi said in his complaint.

A senior police officer told PTI that Bajrangi was to pay the accused persons ₹1.20 lakh for the wedding arrangements, as part of the agreement between them.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Bunty, Rani and others at Saran police station here under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a probe is underway, the officer said.

