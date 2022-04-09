In a bizarre incident of theft, Bihar has witnessed an extraordinary feat.

A 60-feet long-abandoned iron bridge in the Bikramganj subdivision area of Rohtas district was stolen by thieves!

According to the police, the thieves arrived with JCBs, pickup vans, gas cutters, and vehicles, and in 3 days cut off the entire bridge and disappeared, news agency ANI reported.

The thieves posed as state irrigation department officials, used gas cutters and earthmover machines to demolish the bridge and escaped with the scrap metal. They even took the help of the local departmental personnel and took it off in the broad daylight, said the police.

"Villagers informed that some people, posing as the officials of the Irrigation Department, came to the dilapidated and abandoned canal bridge and uprooted it entirely with the help of JCB machines and gas cutters," Arshad Kamal Shamshi, Junior Engineer (JE), Irrigation Department.

The sudden disappearance of the 60 feet long and 12 feet high bridge has shocked everyone. Officials of the department have lodged a case against the thieves at Nasriganj police station, Shamsi added.

"After realizing that they have been trapped, the departmental officers took to the Nasriganj police station and they have lodged a case against them," said Shamshi.

"Since such construction and repair tasks happen at a slow pace, the department would have generated a notice to inform us prior," quoting JE Yogendra, Shamsi added further.

The iron bridge was built over the Ara canal in Amiyavar in around 1972.

See post here

Bihar |60-feet long-abandoned steel bridge stolen by thieves in Rohtas district



Villagers informed some people pretending as mechanical dept officials uprooted bridge using machines like JCB & gas-cutters. We've filed the FIR:Arshad Kamal Shamshi, Junior Engineer,Irrigation dept pic.twitter.com/o4ZWVDkWie — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.