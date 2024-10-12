Bizarre! Woman jumps in front of train as husband couldn’t afford new saree for Dussehra

Sendo Devi committed suicide due to her husband's inability to buy her a saree for Dussehra. The mother of two minor children has been sent for post-mortem, and police are investigating the incident.

PTI
Published12 Oct 2024, 07:08 PM IST
Bizarre: Woman jumps in front of train as husband couldn't afford new saree for Dussehra
Bizarre: Woman jumps in front of train as husband couldn’t afford new saree for Dussehra

A 26-year-old woman killed herself allegedly by jumping in front of a train at Bagjhopa village in Dumka district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Sendo Devi, was apparently unhappy over her husband not gifting her a saree on the occasion of Dussehra, they said.

“The woman had asked for a new saree for Dussehra, but her husband, a tractor driver, could not afford it. This led to her taking the extreme step,” a police officer said.

She was a mother of two minor children, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway, the officer added.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Oct 2024, 07:08 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBizarre! Woman jumps in front of train as husband couldn’t afford new saree for Dussehra

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,425.00780.00
      Chennai
      77,431.00780.00
      Delhi
      77,583.00780.00
      Kolkata
      77,435.00780.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.