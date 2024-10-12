Bizarre! Woman jumps in front of train as husband couldn't afford new saree for Dussehra
1 min read
12 Oct 2024, 07:08 PM IST
PTI
Sendo Devi committed suicide due to her husband's inability to buy her a saree for Dussehra. The mother of two minor children has been sent for post-mortem, and police are investigating the incident.
A 26-year-old woman killed herself allegedly by jumping in front of a train at Bagjhopa village in Dumka district on Saturday, police said.
The deceased, identified as Sendo Devi, was apparently unhappy over her husband not gifting her a saree on the occasion of Dussehra, they said.
“The woman had asked for a new saree for Dussehra, but her husband, a tractor driver, could not afford it. This led to her taking the extreme step," a police officer said.
She was a mother of two minor children, he said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway, the officer added.
Catch all the Business News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.