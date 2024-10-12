Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Bizarre! Woman jumps in front of train as husband couldn't afford new saree for Dussehra

Bizarre! Woman jumps in front of train as husband couldn't afford new saree for Dussehra

PTI

PTI

Sendo Devi committed suicide due to her husband's inability to buy her a saree for Dussehra. The mother of two minor children has been sent for post-mortem, and police are investigating the incident.

Bizarre: Woman jumps in front of train as husband couldn't afford new saree for Dussehra

A 26-year-old woman killed herself allegedly by jumping in front of a train at Bagjhopa village in Dumka district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Sendo Devi, was apparently unhappy over her husband not gifting her a saree on the occasion of Dussehra, they said.

“The woman had asked for a new saree for Dussehra, but her husband, a tractor driver, could not afford it. This led to her taking the extreme step," a police officer said.

She was a mother of two minor children, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway, the officer added.

