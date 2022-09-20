Everything can't be done from Delhi : PM Modi on decentralised urban planning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for the 'decentralisation' of urban planning stating that the planning should be done at the state level.
To improve urban planning across India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for the ‘decentralisation’ of urban planning emphasising the fact that planning should be done at the state level.
While addressing BJP for India Mayors Conclave via video conferencing, PM Modi further stated that the development of satellite towns will help in alleviating pressure on cities. He also encouraged the BJP Mayors to work on grass root levels. He also said that the BJP Mayors need to work at the grass root level to maintain the nation's trust in BJP.
"Urban planning has been stressed in this year's budget. The urban-planning must be decentralised. There should be urban planning at the state level, everything cannot be done from Delhi. There are numerous satellite towns in the country which are developing around the big cities. Work should be done to develop the satellite towns strategically. Only then, the pressure on the cities will reduce" said PM Modi in the online Conference of Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed that such conferences on urban planning will help in preparing a road map of India's urban development for the next 25 years during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.
"Our country trusts BJP. It's the responsibility of all Mayors to work from the grassroots level. Better facilities to be provided and growth should be well-planned," he said.
PM recalls Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's work as Ahmedabad Mayor
In the meeting, the Prime Minister also remembered the former Home Minister Sardar Vallabbhai Patel and highlighted his work as a member of Ahmedabad Municipality to motivate the BJP mayors in the meeting. He said the work done by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is still respected. PM told that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel also served as the Mayor of Ahmedabad. Afterwards, he becomes deputy Prime Minister of India. The work that he did decades ago as Ahmedabad Mayor is still remembered by the public. He also encouraged the members in the meeting to follow his path as a Mayor.
"We shall follow Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's path for a better India and work for its development. All Mayors must follow Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas And Sabka Prayas," he said.
He also stressed major road blocks in the path to attaining efficient and well-planned urban cities in India. The two day long conference is joined by around 121 mayors and deputy mayors of BJP-ruled urban local across the country.
