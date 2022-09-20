Everything can't be done from Delhi : PM Modi on decentralised urban planning

PM recalls Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's work as Ahmedabad Mayor

In the meeting, the Prime Minister also remembered the former Home Minister Sardar Vallabbhai Patel and highlighted his work as a member of Ahmedabad Municipality to motivate the BJP mayors in the meeting. He said the work done by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is still respected. PM told that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel also served as the Mayor of Ahmedabad. Afterwards, he becomes deputy Prime Minister of India. The work that he did decades ago as Ahmedabad Mayor is still remembered by the public. He also encouraged the members in the meeting to follow his path as a Mayor.