Bjorn Borg leaves felicitation event as Karnataka CM Bommai arrives 2 hrs late
Borg was not unhappy. He was enjoying his son's match. We did plan his felicitation but he was busy watching the match, official said
Tennis legend Bjorn Borg, who was scheduled to be honoured at a ceremony in Bangalore on Wednesday by state chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, left the premises as the politician arrived late at the event. The ceremony was scheduled to begin at 9:30am, but Bommai arrived at 11:15am, but by then Borg had already left to watch his son's tennis match at another court. The chief minister reportedly had other commitments that caused his delay.
