Bjorn Borg leaves felicitation event as Karnataka CM Bommai arrives 2 hrs late

Tennis legend Bjorn Borg, who was scheduled to be honoured at a ceremony in Bangalore on Wednesday by state chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, left the premises as the politician arrived late at the event. The ceremony was scheduled to begin at 9:30am, but Bommai arrived at 11:15am, but by then Borg had already left to watch his son's tennis match at another court. The chief minister reportedly had other commitments that caused his delay.

Borg's son was playing in the Bengaluru Tennis Open, which was being held at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) stadium where the ceremony was supposed to take place. Unfortunately, Leo Borg lost his match 6-2, 6-3.

The KSLTA official whom PTI spoke to said, "Borg was not unhappy. He was enjoying his son's match. We did plan his felicitation but he was busy watching the match."

An official from the CMO said there was no official programme of Bommai felicitating Borg or Amritraj. "There was no official programme of felicitating the players but once the CM goes to any event, some events like felicitation is added there, which is common," the official pointed out.

Former Indian tennis star Vijay Amritraj was also supposed to be honoured alongside Borg but felt it would be inappropriate to be honoured alone, so the ceremony was cancelled altogether. However, Borg later attended a dinner hosted in his honour by Amritraj, during which he signed his photograph at the KSLTA's Hall of Fame.

"Both of them will be felicitated at the chief minister's office tomorrow or the day after," Sunil Yajaman, joint secretary of KSLTA, told BBC Hindi.

