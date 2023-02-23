Bjorn Borg leaves felicitation event as Karnataka CM Bommai arrives 2 hrs late

Tennis legend Bjorn Borg, who was scheduled to be honoured at a ceremony in Bangalore on Wednesday by state chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, left the premises as the politician arrived late at the event. The ceremony was scheduled to begin at 9:30am, but Bommai arrived at 11:15am, but by then Borg had already left to watch his son's tennis match at another court. The chief minister reportedly had other commitments that caused his delay.

