BJP 5th candidate list: Netizens cheer 'Sherni' Kangana Ranaut's candidature, say 'where are Thackerays, Sanjay Raut'

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released the fifth list for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The list of 111 Lok Sabha candidates included the name of ‘Queen’ actor Kangana Ranaut from Mandi constituency seats of Himachal Pradesh

BJP 5th candidate list: This will be the electoral debut for Kangana Ranaut who often called herself a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released the fifth list for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The list of 111 Lok Sabha candidates included the name of ‘Queen’ actor Kangana Ranaut from Mandi constituency seats of Himachal Pradesh and Arun Govil from Meerut.

This will be the electoral debut for the Bollywood actress who often called herself a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly Known as Twitter) after her name was announced from Mandi constituency, the Bollywood actor, writer, producer and filmmaker said she felt honoured and elated to officially join the party.

"My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birthplace Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command’s decision on contesting Loksabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant," Ranaut posted.

Netizens reaction

The name of the Bollywood actress featuring in the fifth list of the BJP generated a mixed kind of reaction on social media. While some people welcomed the decision, some others seem not very happy with the saffron party choice.

Four years ago, some politicians had her studio demolished with a JCB. Those people saw their party split and are nowhere in the upcoming election. And now, this girl is entering politics from the majority party. What a comeback Queen!!, wrote a social media user.

“Congratulations! And look where Thackerays and Sanjay Raut are today! How time changes, how Karma pays back, both positives and negatives, wrote a user

 

Some users even offered to campaign for the Bollywood actress in Mandi.

“Congratulations we are waiting to campaign for you in Himachal" reacted another user after the announcement.

Congratulations & all the best 👍👍

Welcome to BJP family, our Sherni

We can’t forget how the entire Lutyens ecosystem rejoined when your Bandra office was destroyed by Bulldozer by the ego of Ubatha Sena🤨🤨

Today, Uddhav Thackeray & Sanjay Raut are fighting for their very political survival while you are making a grand entry

K@RMA ne UKHAAD DIYA

MahaVinash Aghadi ko🔥🔥 , wrote another user

While some others seem not very happy with the choice of the saffron party.

Will secure your deposit back😉?

“You will lose by 50,000 votes"

Just two years back when somebody said you will fight elections from mandi.. you said u want a state with complexities u can work on and won't fight from mandi. now u are eating ur own words😭

Published: 24 Mar 2024, 10:35 PM IST
