BJP, AIADMK workers hacked to death in Tamil Nadu, Opposition slams DMK for two murders in 24 hours

In a shocking development, two opposition leaders—one from BJP and another from AIADMK—were brutally murdered in Tamil Nadu in less than 24 hours. Opposition leaders slammed the DMK government over the law-and-order situation, saying that there is no security for anyone in the state

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published28 Jul 2024, 07:24 PM IST
In a shocking development, two opposition leaders—one from BJP and another from AIADMK—were brutally murdered in Tamil Nadu in less than 24 hours. Opposition leaders slammed the DMK government over the law-and-order situation, saying that there is no security for anyone in the state.

In a shocking incident, a BJP worker from Sivagangai was hacked to death by a gang on Saturday night. Selvakumar, who was the BJP district secretary of Sivagangai, was attacked when he was returning home on a two-wheeler from the brick kiln he owned in the same area. A group of individuals armed with weapons attacked him when he was on his two-wheeler and fled after committing the crime.

Reacting to the incident, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said, “Anti-social elements have no fear of the government or the police. The chief minister, who has the police under his control, is running a political drama.”

Separately, an AIADMK worker was hacked to death in the Cuddalore area, close to the Puducherry border. The victim, Padmanabhan, was a resident of Thirupapuliyur. He was heading towards Bagur village on the day of the incident when some unidentifiable individuals surrounded him, which followed a violent altercation that soon ended with his death.

Bahour Police Station inspector PK Sajith said two persons named Murali and Sridhar from the Navaneetha Nagar area of ​​the Cuddalore district have been taken for questioning.

Meanwhile, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami slammed the MK Stalin-led government over the law and order situation, saying that there is no security for anyone in Tamil Nadu alleging that not a day goes by without murders taking place in Tamil Nadu.

"In Tamil Nadu, there is no security for anyone--from political party leaders to common women. The DMK is in power."

Attacking the DMK government in the state, Palaniswami said murders and robberies are taking place every day, adding that there have been 595 murders since January.

"Law and order in Tamil Nadu is completely broken. Murders and robberies are taking place every day. Not a day goes by without murders taking place in Tamil Nadu. There have been 595 murders since January," Palaniswami said.

 

First Published:28 Jul 2024, 07:24 PM IST
