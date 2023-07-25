BJP ally NDPP in Nagaland to oppose Uniform Civil Code, informs minister1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 07:21 PM IST
Nagaland Minister KG Kenye Tuesday said the state government is against the implementation of the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and has urged the Law Commission to exempt the Nagaland from the purview of implementing the UCC.
