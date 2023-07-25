Nagaland Minister KG Kenye Tuesday said the state government is against the implementation of the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and has urged the Law Commission to exempt the Nagaland from the purview of implementing the UCC.

Earlier on June 14, in a public notice, the Law Commission had asked suggestions from various stakeholders including public and religious organisations about implementation of the UCC across the country.

K G Kenye, Nagaland Minister for Power & Parliamentary Affairs, told a press conference in Kohima that the state government has officially made the submission to the 22nd Law Commission during the recent visit of a ministerial team led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to Delhi. The state government requested the Law Commission to exempt the state from the purview of implementing the UCC, the minister said.

"Our people have not accepted the proposed imposition of UCC and are against even with the idea of such enactment of it and there have been resentments from all quarters with tribal bodies and civil society organisations openly declaring not to accept the imposition of UCC," news agency PTI quoted K G Kenye as saying.

The minister said the Nagaland became the 16th state of the country with the insertion of Article 371(A) in the Constitution of India, which protects the religious or social practices of the Nagas; customary law and procedures; administration of civil and criminal justice involving decisions according to Naga customary laws; and ownership and transfer of land and its resources.

"Since we strongly feel that such an approach is a direct threat to the practices of our customary laws, social practices and the religious practices governing every individual in our society and cannot be condoned and resented," the state government had stated in its July 4 submission to the Law Commission.

Kenye expressed hope that the Centre will stand by its commitment and also uphold Article 371(A) of the Constitution and exempt Nagaland from implementing the Uniform Civil Code.

The Uniform Civil Code is a common set of laws on marriage, divorce and inheritance that would be applicable to all Indian citizens irrespective of religion, tribe or other local customs.