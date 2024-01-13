Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the party's IT Cell head Amit Malviya had remarked “it is a crime to be Hindu in West Bengal", after a video emerged on social media platforms showing a group of sadhus (ascetics) purportedly stripped and assaulted by a mob in the Purulia district.

Amit Malviya lashed out at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government helmed by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for the “absolutely shocking incident". "Absolutely shocking incident reported from Purulia in West Bengal. In a Palghar kind lynching, sadhus travelling to Gangasagar for Makar Sankranti were stripped and beaten by criminals affiliated with the ruling TMC," Malviya posted from his official X handle on Friday. "In Mamata Banerjee's regime, a terrorist like Shahjahan Sheikh gets state protection and sadhus are being lynched. It is a crime to be a Hindu in West Bengal," the BJP leader added in his post.

TMC did not to respond to Malviya's post or the alleged incident. Notably barbs between rivals TMC and BJP has increased in intensity with the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Describing the Gangasagar Mela as one of the world's largest religious congregations, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Thursday written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to declare it as a "national fair".

CM Mamata Banerjee had expressed regret that the Centre is not giving due recognition to the Gangasagar Mela, which is visited by lakhs of pilgrims for taking a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal during Makar Sankranti every year.

"Considering the uniqueness, significance, magnitude and spiritual depth associated with the Gangasagar Mela, I would earnestly appeal to you to kindly consider declaring Gangasagar Mela a National Fair," she wrote to Modi.

She also urged the prime minister to pay a visit to the Gangasagar Mela.

Even as the BJP gunned for the Mamata Banerjee government, alleging the collapse of law and order in the state, the TMC claimed that locals responded to 'provocation' from the raiding ED teams.

The raids were being conducted in connection with the alleged ration scam in the state.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!