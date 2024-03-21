Accusing Congress of 'hypocrisy', BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Thursday said Rahul Gandhi is 'disrespecting his predecessors' by putting forward the demand for a countrywide caste census.

The BJP national spokesperson was reacting to senior Congress leader and CWC member Anand Sharma’s letter to party president Mallikarjun Kharge questioning its campaign pitch around the promise of a nationwide caste census.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Poonawalla, "The Congress itself has exposed the Congress by showing the mirror to the Gandhi-Vadras and baring their real faces and hypocrisy. Their sole agenda, going into the elections, is to divide the country for a few votes. It's an agenda they are going to people with to mine votes but one they will never commit themselves to fulfilling. Isn't that what Anand Sharma cited (in his letter to Congress president Kharge)? The idea of a caste census was debunked by Pt. Nehru while the Mandal Commission (which recommended caste quota in government jobs and education) was roundly opposed by Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. Their slogan was 'jaat par na paat par, mohar lagegi hath par' (neither on caste nor religion, votes will be cast in favour of the Congress). This isn't the first time Rahul Gandhi is being called out from within the Congress for taking a U-turn, showing hypocrisy, and disrespecting what his predecessors had preached."

Earlier, Senior Congress leader and CWC member Anand Sharma said that the party had “never engaged in nor endorsed identity politics" as it is “detrimental to democracy" adding that in his opinion the departure from the “historic position" will be “misconstrued as disrespecting the legacy of Indira ji and Rajiv ji."

In a letter written to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, dated March 19, Sharma said caste census “cannot be a panacea nor a solution for unemployment and prevailing inequalities" in the country.

The letter from the former Union minister comes at a time the grand old party has intensified its demand for a nationwide caste census and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has promised to carry out the exercise if elected to power in the Lok Sabha elections.

In his letter, Sharma said, "Though caste is a reality of Indian society, Congress has never engaged in nor endorsed identity politics. That is detrimental to democracy in a society with a rich diversity of regions, religions, castes, and ethnicities. As a representative of the National Party, Congress has believed in an inclusive approach that is non-discriminatory in formulating policies for equity and social justice for the poor and underprivileged," the letter read.

Invoking former prime minister Indra Gandhi, the former union minister said, "It is pertinent to recall Indira Gandhi's clarion call of 1980: "Na jaat par na paat par, Mohar lagegi Haath par".

"And after the Mandal riots of 1990, Rajiv Gandhi, as a Leader of Opposition, in his historic speech in Lok Sabha on September 6, 1990, said, "We have problems if caste is defined to enshrine casteism in our country...We have problems if casteism is going to be made a factor for parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies.....The Congress cannot stand by and watch this nation being divided......" the letter added.

Sharma said, "All Census Commissioners, after independence, have recorded their reasons and disapproval of a National Caste Census citing overlap, duplication, data lacking in accuracy and doubtful authenticity."

Anand Sharma further mentioned that the departure from the historic position, the Congress has taken on this issue is a matter of concern.

"It calls for reflection. In my humble opinion, this will be misconstrued as disrespecting the legacy of Indira ji and Rajiv ji. Also by default, that will be an indictment of successive Congress Governments and their work for empowerment of the disadvantaged sections. It also provides a handle to detractors and political opponents of the congress," the letter read.

In his letter, Sharma said, “The Congress should strive to reclaim its role as a builder of national consensus and build a harmonious society. The articulation of party position should be balanced and eschew the radical posturing of regional and caste-based organisations."

