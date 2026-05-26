‘Will only pressurise children’: BJP leader Annamalai seeks rollback of CBSE's three-language formula for Class IX

Former Tamil Nadu BJP President, K Annamalai, on Tuesday urged the Union Education Ministry to roll back its recent notification making three languages compulsory for Class IX students in the current academic year. According to the former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, the CBSE’s decision to make the third compulsory language for Class IX students from this academic year came as a shock to parents as it was originally come into effect only in the 2029-30 academic year.

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Annamalai, who resigned from IPS in 2019 and joined the BJP in 2020, said he had welcomed the CBSE’s move to make three languages mandatory for students.

“I was one amongst many who welcomed this decision that allows Children to learn multiple languages from a young age, which would help them to broaden their understanding of India’s diverse literary landscape,” Annamalai said in a post on X.

What is CBSE's three-language rule? According to the CBSE’s directive, students from Class IX onwards must study three languages from July 1. At least two of the three languages must be Indian languages, in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023. However, the third language (R3) will not be included as a Board examination subject in Class X.

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"In order to adequately address the competencies envisaged at the Secondary Stage, these textbooks will be supplemented with one appropriate local or state literary material, selected by schools, such as short stories, poems, or nonfiction works," the board said.

According to the circular issued on May 15, students opting for a foreign language may do so only as the third language after studying two native Indian languages, or as an additional fourth language.

Are schools ready for three-language formula? The CBSE mandated the three-language formula despite acknowledging the lack of dedicated R3 textbooks and the lack of trained faculty members in schools.

According to the board, Class 6 R3 textbooks in 19 scheduled languages will be made available to schools before July 1, while for the remaining native Indian languages, schools may use the available State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and state-level resources.

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The board further said schools facing a shortage of adequately-qualified native Indian language teachers may, as an interim arrangement, engage existing teachers of other subjects who possess functional proficiency in the language concerned.

Adding pressure on students The BJP leader said that students had already selected a language of choice in Class VI and expecting them to learn a new language would only add more pressure on them.

“Expecting a Class IX student to learn a new language in a short time will only pressurise children and affect their overall learning outcomes,” he said.

"I request the Ministry of Education to immediately roll back this notification and honour its previous commitment to introduce three languages-of which two shall be native Indian languages-for class IX students from the academic year 2029-30," Annamalai added.

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SC to hear PIL against three-language formula On Friday, the Supreme Court had agreed to hear a plea challenging the new policy of the CBSE.

Also Read | CBSE addresses Class 12 result OSM controversy

"This is an urgent PIL. The petitioners are students, teachers and parents. They are challenging the new policy of the CBSE by which in the 9th standard, two more languages have been made compulsory," Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said.

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Key Takeaways The CBSE has implemented a new three-language policy for Class IX that requires two Indian languages and one foreign language.

Annamalai's petition reflects concerns from students and parents about the feasibility of this policy.

The lack of resources and qualified teachers raises questions about the implementation of the three-language formula.

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India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home ‘Will only pressurise children’: BJP leader Annamalai seeks rollback of CBSE's three-language formula for Class IX