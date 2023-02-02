BJP announces candidates for Nagaland polls, set to contest all seats in Meghalaya
Both states will hold Assembly elections at the end of February, with votes being counted on March 2.
The BJP has announced the names of 20 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Nagaland. While the saffron party plans to fight the polls in alliance with the state's ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party, it will contest all seats in neighbouring Meghalaya.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×