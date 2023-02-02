BJP announces candidates for upcoming West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh bypolls

The BJP has released the names of candidates for upcoming bypolls in West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh. The Election Commission had announced dates for by-elections to six assembly seats across five states last month. Voting will take place on February 27, with votes being counted on March 2.

According to the official communique from the party's Central Election Committee Tsering Lhamu is being fielded from Arunachal Pradesh's Lumla (ST) seat while Dilip Saha will contest from West Bengal's Sagardighi.

Bye-elections to one assembly constituency in Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu as well as two assembly constituencies in Maharashtra will be held on February 27. The parliamentary constituency of Lakshadweep will also vote in bypolls on February 27.

View Full Image BJP releases a list of candidates for by-elections to the Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal. (ANI)

Both the Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal polls have been necessitated by the death of the sitting MLAs. Lumla lawmaker and BJP leader Jambey Tashi had passed away in November last year after a brief illness. Bengal's Sagardighi seat has been vacant since the death of Trinamool Congress leader Subrata Saha.

Earlier on Monday, the TMC announced that Debashish Banerjee would be contesting the polls on the party ticket. The seat will once again see a contest between the TMC and BJP. Late MLA Saha had defeated BJP's Kalpana Ghosh by a massive margin in the 2021 elections.

Meanwhile, the People’s Party of Arunachal on Tuesday named Leki Norbu - a former ‘gaon burah’ (village headman) - as its candidate for the upcoming by-election in Lumla.

February 7 is the last date for filing nominations. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on February 8 while the last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures is February 10.

(With inputs from agencies)