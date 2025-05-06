BJP appeals people to join ‘mock drill’ on May 7 to prepare for any ‘hostile attack’ amid tensions with Pakistan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday appealed to people across the country to join the mock drill to be conducted on May 7, an exercise the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has asked all states and Union Territories (UTs) to undertake to prepare for any "hostile attack" amid heightened tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a post on social media platform X, the BJP said: “Appeal to all citizens, BJP Karyakartas and leaders, students to come forward and volunteer.”

“The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed all states to conduct mock drills on May 7 to ensure preparedness and effectiveness of civil defence mechanisms. Key components of the drill include activating air raid warning sirens, training civilians and students in self-protection during hostile attacks, implementing crash blackout measures, initiating early camouflage of critical infrastructure, and updating and rehearsing evacuation plans,” it said.

“Your participation will make all the difference,” it added.