In FY24, BJP got ₹2,243 in donations, six times more than Congress, three other parties combined

The BJP collected 2,243.947 crore in donations in 2023-24. This is six times the donations received by four other national parties taken together in the same financial year. 

Gulam Jeelani
Updated7 Apr 2025, 02:07 PM IST
New Delhi: A BJP supporter holds a cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during its legislature party meeting outside the party office, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta will be the new chief minister of Delhi, the BJP announced on Wednesday. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) (PTI02_19_2025_000416A)
New Delhi: A BJP supporter holds a cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during its legislature party meeting outside the party office, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta will be the new chief minister of Delhi, the BJP announced on Wednesday. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh) (PTI02_19_2025_000416A)(PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received donations of 2,243.947 crore in amounts of 20,000 or more, in 2023-24, a latest report has found. The amount is about seven times the collection of 281.48 crore by the Congress party, as per the reports submitted by the political parties to the Election Commission of India (EC).

According to an analysis by the election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), the BJP, the ruling party at the Centre, declared more than six times the aggregate donations declared by four other national parties—the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the National People's Party (NPEP), and the Communist Party of India M)—for the same period.

Among six political parties, the BSP has declared it did not receive any donations.

Also Read | Who funds BJP, Congress, AAP? New report reveals Top 10 donors in FY 2023-24

In an earlier report by ADR, the BJP declared a total income of 4,340.4 crore during FY24 but spent only 51 per cent of it, amounting to 2,211.6 crore. The Congress party's total income for the same financial year was 1,225 crore, while its expenditure for the year was 1,025 crore, which is 83.69 per cent of its total income, the ADR analysis said in February 2025.

Remember, 2024 was the year of Lok Sabha Elections. The election was held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.

Here are the key findings of the analysis released on April 7,2025:

-The total donations (above 20,000) declared by the national parties for FY 2023-24 was 2544.278 crore from 12,547 donations.

- A total of 2243.947 crore from 8,358 donations was declared by BJP followed by 281.48 cr from 1994 donations declared by the Congress party. The donations declared by the BJP are more than six times the aggregate declared by Congress, AAP, NPEP and CPI(M) for the same period.

- The BSP declared that the party did not receive any donations above 20,000 during FY 2023-24, as it has been declaring for the past 18 years.

211.72 per cent increase in BJP donations

- The total donations of the national parties during FY 2023-24 increased by 1693.84 cr, an increase of 199.17 per cent from the previous financial year 2022-23.

The donation that the BJP received in 2023-24 is about seven times the collection of 281.48 crore by the Congress party, as per the reports submitted to the Election Commission of India (EC).

- Donations to the BJP increased from 719.858 crore in FY 2022-23 to 2,243.947 crore in FY 2023-24, marking a 211.72 per cent increase.

-Similarly, donations to the Congress rose from 79.924 crore in FY 2022-23 to 281.48 cr in FY 2023-24, reflecting a 252.18 per cent increase.

- Compared to the previous financial year, donations declared by AAP decreased by 70.18 per cent or 26.038 crore, while donations declared by NPEP decreased by 98.02 per cent or 7.331 crore.

State-wise donations to national parties

- A total of 989.20 cr was donated to the National Parties from Delhi, followed by 404.512 cr from Gujarat and 334.079 cr from Maharashtra.

- A donation of 7000 from a donor from the United States has been made to AAP.

- A total of 6.062 crore (0.238 per cent of total donations received by the National parties, FY 2023-24) could not be attributed to any State/ Union Territory due to incomplete/undeclared information provided by the parties.

Donors from corporates Vs individual donors

- As many as 3755 donations to the national parties were made by corporate/business sectors amounting to 2262.5537 crore (88.9271 per cent of total donations) while 8493 individual donors donated 270.872 crore (10.6463 per cent of total donations) to the parties during FY 2023-24.

- 3478 donations from corporate/business sectors were made to BJP ( 2064.58 crore) while 4628 individual donors donated 169.126 cr to the party during FY 2023-24.

Also Read | Delhi: Atishi launches crowdfunding campaign, online link for donation

- Congress received a total of 190.3263 cr via 102 donations from corporate/business sectors and 90.899 cr via 1882 individual donors during FY 2023-24.

- BJP ( 2064.58 cr) received more than nine times the total amount ( 197.9737 cr) of corporate donations declared by all other National parties for FY 2023-24.

Top donors to National Parties, FY 2023-24

- Prudent Electoral Trust donated a total of 880.0775 crore to the BJP and the Congress together and is the top donor to parties that received the maximum donations. The Trust donated 723.675 crore to BJP (32.25 per cent of total funds received by the party) and 156.4025 crore to the Congress (55.56 per cent of total funds received by the party).

- Triumph Electoral Trust donated 127.50 cr from 4 donations to BJP and Derive Investments donated 50 cr to BJP and 3.20 crore to the Congress party.

- Acme Solar Energy Pvt. Ltd. donated 51 crore through 5 donations, Bharat Biotech International Limited donated 50 crore through 1 donation, Rungta Sons Private Limited donated 50 crore through 1 donation, and Dinesh Chandra R Agarwal Infracon Pvt. Ltd. donated 30 crore through 1 donation to the BJP in FY 2023-24

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsIndiaIn FY24, BJP got ₹2,243 in donations, six times more than Congress, three other parties combined
MoreLess
First Published:7 Apr 2025, 01:10 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.