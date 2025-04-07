In FY24, BJP got ₹2,243 in donations, six times more than Congress, three other parties combined

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received donations of ₹2,243.947 crore in amounts of ₹20,000 or more, in 2023-24, a latest report has found. The amount is about seven times the collection of ₹281.48 crore by the Congress party, as per the reports submitted by the political parties to the Election Commission of India (EC).

Advertisement

According to an analysis by the election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), the BJP, the ruling party at the Centre, declared more than six times the aggregate donations declared by four other national parties—the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the National People's Party (NPEP), and the Communist Party of India M)—for the same period.

Among six political parties, the BSP has declared it did not receive any donations.

In an earlier report by ADR, the BJP declared a total income of ₹4,340.4 crore during FY24 but spent only 51 per cent of it, amounting to ₹2,211.6 crore. The Congress party's total income for the same financial year was ₹1,225 crore, while its expenditure for the year was ₹1,025 crore, which is 83.69 per cent of its total income, the ADR analysis said in February 2025.

Advertisement

Remember, 2024 was the year of Lok Sabha Elections. The election was held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.

Read More

Here are the key findings of the analysis released on April 7,2025:

-The total donations (above ₹20,000) declared by the national parties for FY 2023-24 was ₹ 2544.278 crore from 12,547 donations.

- A total of ₹2243.947 crore from 8,358 donations was declared by BJP followed by ₹281.48 cr from 1994 donations declared by the Congress party. The donations declared by the BJP are more than six times the aggregate declared by Congress, AAP, NPEP and CPI(M) for the same period.

- The BSP declared that the party did not receive any donations above ₹ 20,000 during FY 2023-24, as it has been declaring for the past 18 years. Advertisement

211.72 per cent increase in BJP donations - The total donations of the national parties during FY 2023-24 increased by ₹1693.84 cr, an increase of 199.17 per cent from the previous financial year 2022-23.

The donation that the BJP received in 2023-24 is about seven times the collection of ₹281.48 crore by the Congress party, as per the reports submitted to the Election Commission of India (EC).

- Donations to the BJP increased from ₹719.858 crore in FY 2022-23 to ₹ 2,243.947 crore in FY 2023-24, marking a 211.72 per cent increase. Advertisement

-Similarly, donations to the Congress rose from ₹79.924 crore in FY 2022-23 to ₹281.48 cr in FY 2023-24, reflecting a 252.18 per cent increase.

- Compared to the previous financial year, donations declared by AAP decreased by 70.18 per cent or ₹26.038 crore, while donations declared by NPEP decreased by 98.02 per cent or ₹7.331 crore.

State-wise donations to national parties - A total of ₹ 989.20 cr was donated to the National Parties from Delhi, followed by ₹404.512 cr from Gujarat and ₹334.079 cr from Maharashtra.

- A donation of ₹7000 from a donor from the United States has been made to AAP.

- A total of ₹6.062 crore (0.238 per cent of total donations received by the National parties, FY 2023-24) could not be attributed to any State/ Union Territory due to incomplete/undeclared information provided by the parties. Advertisement

Donors from corporates Vs individual donors - As many as 3755 donations to the national parties were made by corporate/business sectors amounting to ₹2262.5537 crore (88.9271 per cent of total donations) while 8493 individual donors donated ₹270.872 crore (10.6463 per cent of total donations) to the parties during FY 2023-24.

- 3478 donations from corporate/business sectors were made to BJP ( ₹ 2064.58 crore) while 4628 individual donors donated ₹169.126 cr to the party during FY 2023-24.

- Congress received a total of ₹190.3263 cr via 102 donations from corporate/business sectors and ₹90.899 cr via 1882 individual donors during FY 2023-24.

- BJP ( ₹2064.58 cr) received more than nine times the total amount ( ₹ 197.9737 cr) of corporate donations declared by all other National parties for FY 2023-24. Advertisement

Top donors to National Parties, FY 2023-24 - Prudent Electoral Trust donated a total of ₹880.0775 crore to the BJP and the Congress together and is the top donor to parties that received the maximum donations. The Trust donated ₹723.675 crore to BJP (32.25 per cent of total funds received by the party) and ₹156.4025 crore to the Congress (55.56 per cent of total funds received by the party).

- Triumph Electoral Trust donated ₹127.50 cr from 4 donations to BJP and Derive Investments donated ₹50 cr to BJP and ₹3.20 crore to the Congress party.