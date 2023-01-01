BJP begins strengthening its base in South India; sets 60-seat target2 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 01:48 PM IST
- There are 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, 25 in Andhra Pradesh, 39 in Tamil Nadu, 17 in Telangana, and 28 in Karnataka
After capturing fortress Karnataka, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started preparations to spread its wings in other southern states as well. News agency ANI, citing sources said that the saffron party's preparations are in full swing with the deployment of seasoned BJP workers on more than 50 seats. BJP conducted training of the new workers in Hyderabad a few days back. Senior BJP leaders BL Santosh, Sunil Bansal, Tarun Chugh, and Vinod Tawde participated in the training camp.