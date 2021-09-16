The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a mega 20-day public outreach from tomorrow on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday and it will continue till 7 October to also commemorate his 20 years in public life, including as the Gujarat chief minister.

BJP has asked its workers across India to facilitate coronavirus vaccination campaign on PM Modi's birthday as part of its "Seva and Samarpan" campaign.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has called for a major push to the Covid vaccination drive on 17 September, saying it would be the perfect gift for PM Modi on his birthday.

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya wrote in a tweet in Hindi, "Tomorrow is the birthday of our beloved prime minister, lets do #VaccineSeva by helping all unvaccinated people including their loved ones, family members and all sections of the society by getting them vaccinated. This would be a birthday gift for the prime minister."

Since Modi became prime minister in 2014, the BJP has been celebrating his birthday as 'Seva Diwas' (Service Day) and organises welfare activities across the country for a week but this time it has been extended to 20 days as he is completing his two decades holding public office.

BJP chief JP Nadda has issued a set of instructions to party workers for organising health and blood donation camps and distributing rations to poor as part of the campaign.

More than 14 crore ration bags printed with PM Modi's pictures will also be distributed among the needy during the exercise. As part of the campaign, the BJP workers will carry out a large-scale cleanliness drive on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and people will be encouraged to use Khadi and local products.

On this occasion, BJP has said that five crore postcards will be sent from the BJP booth workers to PM Modi across the country highlighting that they are committing themselves to public service.

The party has also asked workers to publicise the auction of gifts received by PM Modi.

With agency inputs

