BJP calls Mamata a ’megalomaniac,’ claims she said ’I, me, myself’ 76 times in 9 minutes at doctors’ protest meet

  • Suvendu Adhikari hit out at Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, accusing the state CM of focusing excessively on herself during her speech to protesting junior doctors at RG Kar Hospital.

Livemint
Updated16 Sep 2024, 03:44 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses junior doctors during their dharna over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor, near Swasthya Bhavan, in Kolkata, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses junior doctors during their dharna over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor, near Swasthya Bhavan, in Kolkata, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Amid the protests over the rape and murder of second-year PG medical student at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital still gaining momentum, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has again become the target of state Bhartiya Janata Party chief Suvendu Adhikari.

Adhikari hit out at Mamata on Sunday, accusing the state CM of focusing excessively on herself during her speech to protesting junior doctors at RG Kar Hospital.

Also Read | CBI arrests RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, cop in Kolkata doctor rape case

The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, criticised Mamata for being a 'self-centered megalomaniac' for claiming she referred to “I, me, myself, mine” 76 times in just 9 minutes and 26 seconds speech to junior doctors near Swasthya Bhawan.

“That’s how much CM Mamata Banerjee referred to and boasted about herself while addressing the Junior Doctors yesterday, when she visited their makeshift camp near Swasthya Bhawan. This is her personality all about, it’s all about herself. She is a self centric megalomaniac. That’s why it’s extremely difficult to find a solution to end the deadlock amicably,” the BJP leader said in a post on X.

The following comments by Adhikari arrived as the state government is trying to end a deadlock on protests by junior doctors in Kolkata against the gruesome rape and murder of the medical student on 9 August.

Also Read | CBI arrests RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, cop in Kolkata doctor rape case

Surprise visit:

Earlier on Saturday, CM Mamata Banerjee visited the protesting site, where junior doctors were protesting, and assured them that she would take appropriate action against all those guilty.

She also requested the protestors to rejoin their duties. Later, the protesters claimed they agreed to meet without live streaming or videoconferencing with the CM.

Also Read | TMC claims ‘left, ultra-left’ will ‘attack’ protesting medics, posts audio clip

About the case's proceeding:

The Kolkata rape and murder case is now being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), have arrested former RG Kar hospital principal Sandip Ghosh and officer-in-charge of Tala police station Abhijit Mondal.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Sep 2024, 03:44 PM IST
