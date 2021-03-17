BJP cancels Parliamentary Party meeting after death of MP Ram Swaroop Sharma

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Parliamentary Party meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party scheduled for Wednesday was cancelled following the death of Ram Swaroop Sharma, a party MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

According to Delhi Police sources, "No suicide note has been found yet."

"Police received a call from a staffer. He was found hanging and the door was closed from inside," said Delhi Police.

The police recovered his body from his residence at Gomti Apartments and have started an investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, after the death of the BJP MP, the meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party to be held today has been cancelled.

Born at Jalpehar village in the Mandi district on June 10, 1958, Sharma was a two-time MP. He was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha from Mandi parliamentary constituency in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

Sharma was currently a Member of the Standing Committee on External Affairs and the Consultative Committee, Ministry of External Affairs.

