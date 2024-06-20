BJP candidates from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu among those from 8 Lok Sabha seats to apply for EVM verification

  • A total of 8 applications for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 have been received for checking/verification of microcontroller of EVMs, said the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Livemint
Updated06:19 PM IST
Election officials and polling agents are counting the EVM votes in Mumbai. (File Photo)
Election officials and polling agents are counting the EVM votes in Mumbai. (File Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana are among those who have applied for verification of tampering or modification in micro-controller chips embedded in the EVMs post declaration of Lok Sabha election results on June 4.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 8 applications for the General Election to Lok Sabha 2024 and three applications for election to state legislative assemblies have been received.

Also Read | EVM ’unlocking’ row in Maharashtra sparks call to bring back paper ballots

In Maharashtra, BJP candidate Sujay Vikhe-Patil has sought verification of the machines from 40 polling stations.

The polling stations include Shevgaon, Rahuri, Parner, Ahmednagar City and Shrigonda.

Sujay, the son of Maharashtra minister Radhakrishan Vikhe-Patil, had lost to NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction candidate Nilesh Lanke.

Ahead of the results, Lanke had claimed that a person breached the three-tier security and tried to reach a godown where the EVMs were kept.

Also Read | EVM Row: Mumbai poll officer rejects OTP theory, notice to newspaper-Key points

In Tamil Nadu, BJP candidates from Vellore and Telangana's Zahirabad have also applied for verification.

In Tamil Nadu, a DMDK candidate from Virudhnagar has also applied for verification.

In Haryana, Congress candidates from Karnal and Faridabad have filed applications.

In Chhattisgarh, the Congress candidate from Kanker, and in Andhra Pradesh, a YSRCP candidate from Vizianagaram have sought verification of the machines.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi asks EC to ’ensure transparency or abolish EVMs’ amid row in Mumbai

Assembly polls

YSRCP candidates from Gajapathinagaram and Ongole constituencies in Andhra Pradesh have also applied for EVM check. Whereas, the BJD candidate from Jharsuguda in Odisha has also applied.

SOP

According to the standard operating procedure issued by the EC on June 1, candidates who stood second or third and want verification of the EVMs will have to pay 47,200 per EVM set.

The concerned State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) is required to communicate to the manufacturers the consolidated list of applicants under intimation to the Commission, within 30 days of the date of declaration of results i.e. by 4th July 2024, the EC said in a release.

