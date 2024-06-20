The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana are among those who have applied for verification of tampering or modification in micro-controller chips embedded in the EVMs post declaration of Lok Sabha election results on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 8 applications for the General Election to Lok Sabha 2024 and three applications for election to state legislative assemblies have been received.

In Maharashtra, BJP candidate Sujay Vikhe-Patil has sought verification of the machines from 40 polling stations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The polling stations include Shevgaon, Rahuri, Parner, Ahmednagar City and Shrigonda.

Sujay, the son of Maharashtra minister Radhakrishan Vikhe-Patil, had lost to NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction candidate Nilesh Lanke.

Ahead of the results, Lanke had claimed that a person breached the three-tier security and tried to reach a godown where the EVMs were kept. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Tamil Nadu, BJP candidates from Vellore and Telangana's Zahirabad have also applied for verification.

In Tamil Nadu, a DMDK candidate from Virudhnagar has also applied for verification.

In Haryana, Congress candidates from Karnal and Faridabad have filed applications. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Chhattisgarh, the Congress candidate from Kanker, and in Andhra Pradesh, a YSRCP candidate from Vizianagaram have sought verification of the machines.

Assembly polls YSRCP candidates from Gajapathinagaram and Ongole constituencies in Andhra Pradesh have also applied for EVM check. Whereas, the BJD candidate from Jharsuguda in Odisha has also applied.

SOP According to the standard operating procedure issued by the EC on June 1, candidates who stood second or third and want verification of the EVMs will have to pay ₹47,200 per EVM set. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The concerned State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) is required to communicate to the manufacturers the consolidated list of applicants under intimation to the Commission, within 30 days of the date of declaration of results i.e. by 4th July 2024, the EC said in a release.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!