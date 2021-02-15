Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >BJP cannot form political entity in Sri Lanka: Election Commission chief
On Saturday, Deb said Amit Shah, when serving as BJP president, had told party leaders that the BJP would establish rule in other regional countries(File photo)

BJP cannot form political entity in Sri Lanka: Election Commission chief

1 min read . 09:31 PM IST PTI

Punchihewa's comments came after media reports quoted Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb as saying that the BJP was planning to extend its footprint in Sri Lanka and Nepal

Colombo: Sri Lanka's Election Commission Chairman Nimal Punchihewa on Monday shot down reports of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) planning to set up a political unit in the island nation, saying the country's electoral law does not permit such an arrangement.

Colombo: Sri Lanka's Election Commission Chairman Nimal Punchihewa on Monday shot down reports of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) planning to set up a political unit in the island nation, saying the country's electoral law does not permit such an arrangement.

"Any Sri Lankan political party or group is permitted to have external links with any party or group overseas. But, our electoral laws do not permit overseas political parties to work here," Punchihewa told reporters.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Not enough data yet about vaccine effect on Covid-19 spread: UK PM

1 min read . 10:59 PM IST

Earthquake tremors of magnitude 3.5 felt in Bihar, no injuries reported

1 min read . 10:51 PM IST

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Cauvery Basin refinery in TN on Wednesday

1 min read . 10:35 PM IST

Home Minister reviews preparations for the celebrations of 75th year of India's independence

1 min read . 10:31 PM IST

"Any Sri Lankan political party or group is permitted to have external links with any party or group overseas. But, our electoral laws do not permit overseas political parties to work here," Punchihewa told reporters.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Not enough data yet about vaccine effect on Covid-19 spread: UK PM

1 min read . 10:59 PM IST

Earthquake tremors of magnitude 3.5 felt in Bihar, no injuries reported

1 min read . 10:51 PM IST

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Cauvery Basin refinery in TN on Wednesday

1 min read . 10:35 PM IST

Home Minister reviews preparations for the celebrations of 75th year of India's independence

1 min read . 10:31 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Punchihewa's comments came after media reports quoted Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb as saying that the BJP was planning to extend its footprint in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

On Saturday, Deb said Amit Shah, when serving as BJP president, had told party leaders that the BJP would establish rule in other regional countries as part of 'Atmanirbhar South Asia' initiative. Deb said the BJP deeply valued the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) partnership.

Interestingly, last year, President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa's brother, Basil, had said he envisioned modelling the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna either on the lines of the BJP or the Communist Party of China. PTI CORR IND AKJ IND IND

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.