The BJP in Maharashtra is currently adopting a "wait-and-see" strategy as reports suggest that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is facing internal conflicts regarding participation in the 2024 Assembly elections.

As per a report by Indian Express, leaders of the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shiv Sena have expressed varying opinions without any consensus, giving the BJP an opportunity to capitalize on the situation for their own political gain.

The leading members of the BJP in the state promptly highlighted that the split within the MVA was not surprising.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “I have from the beginning stated that the MVA ‘vajramuth’ (iron fist) has too many cracks. When there are cracks, how can they remain strong and united?"

In the midst of political ambiguity in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar, the leader of the NCP, stated on Sunday that it is challenging to predict if all three parties in the MVA alliance will participate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together since they have not yet held discussions regarding seat-sharing.

“Today, we are in an alliance and want to contest elections together. But only wishing to do so cannot be enough. We haven’t had a discussion on seat sharing yet, so how can we talk about contesting the election together?" Pawar said at a press conference held in Vidarbha’s Amaravati.

While several members of the NCP feel that the senior leader was open in highlighting the issues and obstacles faced by the MVA, the BJP contended that “pointer that all is not well in the MVA".

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “Pawar sahab is a very senior and experienced leader. If he is pointing to some aspects, it has a deeper meaning. He surely knows what the problems are in the MVA; whether anybody within wants to abandon the alliance or if there is a tussle for leadership."

“Well, it is the internal matter of the Congress, the NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT)," Bawankule added.

“The BJP is focussed on organisational expansion. We have set a target of 200-plus seats in the Assembly elections in Maharashtra. The BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) will contest together as allies."

Although Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut tried to explain how Pawar’s views were distorted and the MVA was united, BJP leaders further that “it is not a matter of perception. What is reality is evident".