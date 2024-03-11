Breaking News
Lok Sabha Polls : BJP's Central Election Committee meeting to be held today evening in Delhi
Lok Sabha Polls : The BJP Central Election Committee meeting is expected to discuss names of the remaining candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.
The BJP Central Election Committee meeting will be held today evening at the party headquarters in Delhi. The meeting is expected to discuss names of the remaining candidates for the Lok Sabha election.
