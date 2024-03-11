Active Stocks
Lok Sabha Polls : BJP's Central Election Committee meeting to be held today evening in Delhi

Gulam Jeelani

Lok Sabha Polls : The BJP Central Election Committee meeting is expected to discuss names of the remaining candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The BJP Central Election Committee meeting will be held today evening at the party headquarters in Delhi. The meeting is expected to discuss names of the remaining candidates for the Lok Sabha election.

The party released the first list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections here on March 2.

In the meeting on March 11, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners from Maharashtra, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, and Bihar are likely to discuss seat sharing with the BJP's top leadership, according to a report in news agency ANI.

Also Read : Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress CEC meet today to finalise candidates for remaining seats. What to expect

The first list of 195 candidates features high-profile names such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will again contest from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah who will contest from Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

The BJP has kept 370 seats target for the party in the upcoming polls and 400 for the NDA.

The Election Commission of India is expected to announce the dates of April-May Lok Sabha Elections later this week. In 2019, the Lok Sabha polls were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 to elect the members of the 17th Lok Sabha. 

The result, declared on May 23, 2019 saw a landslide victory for the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 303 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Published: 11 Mar 2024, 08:52 AM IST
