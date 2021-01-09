BJP chief JP Nadda launches campaign to woo farmers in West Bengal

Ahead of West Bengal state polls, BJP president J P Nadda will launch his party's door-to-door rice collection programme in the state's Katwa village, a farm-dominated region, today. His visit to the state comes exactly a month after his convoy was attacked during his journey to Diamond Harbour from Kolkata

In the day-long campaign, he will reach out to the farmers at a time farmers union continues their protest against Centres farm laws in the national capital.

On Saturday, the BJP chief arrived at Andal airport at around 11.45 am and took a helicopter ride from there to reach Jagdanandpur village in Purba Bardhaman district, where he will first offer puja at a temple and then meet the farmers. Nadda will have lunch at a farmer's residence and hold a gram sabha meeting during the day.

An elaborate security arrangement has been put in place across the district to prevent untoward incidents.

BJP's Ek Muthi Chawal campaign is an effort to blunt opposition camp's "anti- farmer" allegations against the government. Under this campaign, Nadda would collect rice from farmers' homes and brief them about the benefits of three new farm laws.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at Delhi borders for over a month against the three laws.

The BJP chief will hold a roadshow from Clock Tower to Lord Curzon Gate in Burdwan and address a press conference too. His address at "Krishok Surokkha Gram Sabha" (farmers' security meeting at village) in Jagadanandpur will mark the beginning of 40,000 such meetings to be held by the BJP across West Bengal before the assembly elections.

"After the launch of the campaign by our party president, our cadres will reach out to 48,000 villages of the state, where they will be visiting farmer households to collect rice and brief them about the new agriculture laws," a senior state BJP leader said.

There are 71.23 lakh farmers' families in West Bengal, 96 per cent of them small and marginal. The saffron party has launched an aggressive campaign in West Bengal in its bid to end Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 10-year-old reign in the state.

With Banerjee, also the head of the Trinamool Congress, backing the farmers who are protesting against the three agriculture laws, the BJP has gone all out to convince them about the "benefits" of these Acts.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are due in April-May.

(With inputs from agencies)

