BJP chief JP Nadda on 'The Kerala Story': 'New type of terrorism which is without ammunition…'3 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 07:24 AM IST
Earlier, while addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 'The Kerala Story' movie is based on a terror conspiracy
After watching the movie 'The Kerala Story', Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda said that there is a new type of terrorism that is without ammunition. While talking to reporters, Nadda said, "There's a new type of terrorism which is without ammunition, 'Kerala Story' exposes that poisonous terrorism. This kind of terrorism isn't related to any state or religion..."
