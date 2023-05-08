After watching the movie 'The Kerala Story', Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda said that there is a new type of terrorism that is without ammunition. While talking to reporters, Nadda said, "There's a new type of terrorism which is without ammunition, 'Kerala Story' exposes that poisonous terrorism. This kind of terrorism isn't related to any state or religion..."

On Sunday, the BJP chief attended a special movie screening in the Garuda Mall, Bengaluru.

Earlier, while addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 'The Kerala Story' movie is based on a terror conspiracy. The Prime Minister said that the film 'The Kerala Story' shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design. He added that the film is based on a terror conspiracy.

"'The Kerala Story' film is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design", the PM said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the newly released movie has been made tax-free in the state.

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film has triggered a massive political row with various leaders reacting to the upcoming movie.

Amid poor reviews by the audience as well as protests against the film in the state, the theaters in Tamil Nadu decided to stop the screening of ‘The Kerala Story’ film. The development came as the Sudipto Sen-directed film saw a huge jump in box office collection on Saturday and has earned around ₹20 crore in two days.

'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles. The trailer of Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS.